A pub in Sowerby Bridge could become housing and a launderette, rising from being a three-storey to a four-storey building in the process

Owners of the Loose Goose pub on West Street have submitted fresh plans for the building to Calderdale Council.

Two years ago they hoped to turn the premises into two HMOs (houses of multiple occupancy) and three apartments, saying a combination of the pandemic and flooding had been a “final straw” for the business.

Approval was given to make changes but now they have submitted a fresh application, seeking to add an additional storey to the main building and extend by two storeys the existing flat roof extension at the back, resulting in two commercial units.

Changes are planned for the Loose Goose, Sowerby Bridge, if planning permission is given.

Currently, it is a three-floor pub and B&B, with the ground floor housing the existing pub, dining, kitchen, and toilets; the first floor hosting five B&B rooms, a function room and the flat roof; and the manager’s accommodation on the second floor.

If planners agree, a large part of the ground floor will be converted into a launderette, say supporting statements submitted by Setsquare Architecture.

The remaining ground floor will be let as a small independent unit with scope for several uses.

The first floor will become a seven-bedroom HMO, with the new extension becoming the kitchen and dining areas.

The same arrangements would see layout replicated on the second floor.

According to the proposals, the new third floor will become a three-bedroom apartment.

Historically, the pub was formerly the Long Chimney.