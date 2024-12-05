Lucy's Little Bake House: One of Halifax's favourite cafes is on the move
Lucy’s Little Bakehouse is currently in Westgate Arcade but has today announced it is relocating.
As of January, it will be at Dean Clough.
Owners Lucy Chapple and Pam Crawshaw say the move is exciting but also “bittersweet”.
They posted: “We wanted to let you know our exciting news. Our little bake house is relocating!
"We are moving to Dean Clough!
"Our last day trading at Westgate will be Saturday, December 21 and we will be opening the doors to our brand spanking new coffee shop on Monday, January 6!
“We’ll share more details soon but we are so excited to move into a bigger place where there is around 40 seats.
“We’ll be opening seven days a week and we’re excited to offer breakfast and lunch food!
"We are moving into 3 Bowling Mill Court Yard. Which means we’re in the middle of True North and Babar Khan Restaurant.
"There’s a car park opposite us, and the parking is free all weekend!
"This is bittersweet for us because we have loved being a part of the Westgate Quarter community however it’s time for us to expand and move into a bigger space.”
Lucy’s Little Bakehouse moved to Westgate from Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre in 2022.
Since then, its popularity has soared and it is often recommended as one of the best cafes in Calderdale by Courier readers.
Customers have been expressing their support and joy at the news on Facebook, with one posting: “Congratulations and good luck Lucy, Pam and team.”
Another said: “We are super super excited for you all.”