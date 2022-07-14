Lucy’s Little Bake House opens its doors at new space in Westgate Arcade Halifax

There is a small corner of Westgate Arcade in Halifax which has seen a hive of activity over recent months.

On the corner of Carrier Street and Albion Street, The Hourglass Bar and The Chocolate Box have recently taken up residence and Lucy’s Little Bake House has now joined them after opening up to customers this week.

After two years of tenancy at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre, owners Lucy Chapple and Pam Crawshaw have excitedly opted to bring their rapidly growing home style baking brand to the town centre. From home kitchens during lockdown, to a professional kitchen space and now to the high street; this entrepreneurial set of home bakers know their cakes and baked treats resonate with customers looking for a sweet slice of delight.

With their very own shopfront, Lucy and Pam can now take their turn in the town centre spotlight; with the chance to increase potential footfall from new customers as well as continue to serve their loyal fan base with characteristic ease.

Both Lucy and Pam are excited about being able to offer seating inside and outside enabling them to serve tea, coffee and cold drinks alongside their signature bakes. Their well-loved Saturday Slice Sale will now make it to the menu each and every day.

New and existing customers alike can look forward to Lucy’s Little Bake House classics like Triple Chocolate Brownie, Bakewells and Cookie Pie but also anticipate new treats to shortly arrive in the shop window, too. Lucy and Pam have their heads together at the moment as they create an extension to their vegan bakes range. The space and layout at Westgate Arcade means that these proud home bakers can increase their kitchen time to bake more for their counter service – meaning the variety of bakes on offer will become seriously impressive.

Lucy said: "Opening Lucy’s Little Bake House in the Westgate Arcade is like a genuine dream come true. Here in Halifax town centre, Pam and I can take our business and our brand to the next level and beyond.