Lucy’s Little Bake House has moved from Carrier Street, part of Westgate Arcade, to larger premises at Bowling Mill Courtyard at Dean Clough.

The move takes them from being able to seat 12 customers inside to a capacity of more than 40.

"We wanted a bigger space,” explained Lucy Chapple, who runs the coffee shop with Pam Crawshaw.

"We could only sit 12 people inside where we were before and people were coming, seeing we were full and leaving.”

When they heard the space at Dean Clough - between restaurants True North and Babar Khan – was available, they jumped at the chance to move in.

They have kept the Iron Man mural created by illustrator Chris Mould, which is proving a hit with customers young and old, but have also given the premises a complete revamp, creating a cosy and warm atmosphere.

Lucy’s Little Bake House has built up a loyal following since its origins as a cake delivery business, which started in Lucy’s kitchen in 2019 and then moved to Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre, supplying other businesses, before opening as a cafe in Carrier Street in 2022.

Now only a short walk from the town centre – and with free parking outside at weekends and after 5pm on week days – Lucy says they are still seeing many of the customers who were visiting when they were in Westgate Arcade.

And there have been plenty of new faces, many of whom work in the other businesses based at Dean Clough.

"We’ve been so busy,” said Lucy.

So busy, in fact, that they have been hiring more staff. Whether it is people calling for a cuppa before work, enjoying lunch on a weekday or popping in over a weekend, the amount of interest has seen the bake house bustling with customers.

The bigger premises means Lucy’s Little Bake House has been able to offer more lunch dishes – including sandwiches, paninis and jacket potatoes – alongside its much-loved brownies, cakes and other bakes.

As well as the tasty, fresh food and the five star hygiene rating, much of its popularity is down to the welcoming nature of all the team at the cafe, which has built a reputation as one of the friendliest places in Halifax.

“When we’re hiring people, we look for people who are kind because that’s what we want them to pass on to our customers,” said Lucy.

"We’re all about customer service. We want people to know they can come here and feel relaxed and welcome.”

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director of Dean Clough, said: “It’s a joy to welcome Lucy and her lovely team (and family!) to Dean Clough.

"They are a wonderful addition to our community and a great bolster to Dean Clough’s weekend offer - being open seven days a week.

"They’ve been busy since the day they opened which is a testament to their delicious offer and welcoming service.

"If you haven’t tried it already you really should!”

