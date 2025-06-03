M&S: Marks and Spencer hosting in-store recruitment days across UK for jobs and careers - find your nearest

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson

Jobs, finance and retail writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 15:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Find out how to land a role at your local M&S 📍
  • Ongoing in-store recruitment days are being held at M&S branches across the UK to fill vacancies
  • No booking is needed — applicants can simply turn up during advertised times
  • Events offer part-time and full-time roles in Food, Fashion, Home, Beauty, and Operations
  • These open days are a standard part of M&S's hiring process, not just a response to recent issues
  • The online careers portal remains down following a cyberattack in April, with disruption expected until July

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is holding a series of in-store recruitment days across the UK to fill multiple vacancies in its stores, offering jobseekers a chance to apply directly — no booking required.

These open days are being held while the retailer's online job application portal remains out of action due to a recent cyberattack - though such recruitment days are a standard part of how M&S hires new staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In April, M&S was hit by a ransomware attack that forced it to suspend its online recruitment portal, along with clothing and home orders.

The company has said the disruption is expected to last until early July. But M&S has clarified that these in-store events are not a one-off response to the cyber incident.

(Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)(Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
(Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A spokesperson said: “Store open days have always been a part of our normal recruitment process to attract the best talent to M&S.”

With a range of shifts, hours, and roles available, these in-store events offer a great chance to get your foot in the door at one of the UK’s most recognisable retail brands. So here’s everything you need to know about them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What happens at an M&S recruitment day?

These walk-in events offer the chance to apply for a range of roles — including part-time and full-time positions — across departments such as Food, Fashion, Home, Beauty, and Operations.

You don't need to book an appointment. Simply turn up during the advertised time window, and you'll be guided by in-store staff. Some stores conduct interviews on the spot, so it's worth bringing your CV and right-to-work documents with you.

Join NationalWorld Today - join our newsletter - morning headlines dropped into your email.

For example, Peterborough is hosting an event on Wednesday, June 4, from 10am to 5pm. The store instructs applicants to head to the top floor till points to get signed in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Cribbs Causeway (Bristol) is asking people to drop off their CVs in person for vacancies in its Food department.

How to find a recruitment day at your local M&S

Because the official M&S Careers website is currently down, the best way to check for upcoming recruitment events is to:

  • Follow your local M&S store on Facebook — many branches are sharing recruitment day details directly through their social media channels.
  • Visit the store in person to check posters or ask staff about current vacancies.
  • Call the store directly and ask if they are holding or planning an open day.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.

Related topics:RecruitmentMarks & SpencerJobsJobstodayMoneyBoost

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice