A Halifax nightclub is under new management.

Maggie’s, on Commercial Street in the town centre, has announced that the previous managers have handed over the reins.

Posting on social media, they said the new management heralded an “exciting new chapter” for the bar and nightclub.

"After 12 incredible years at the helm, the previous management team would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our customers and friends,” they posted.

Maggie's is on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre

"Your loyalty and encouragement have meant the world to us.

"As we hand over the reins, we want to wish the new management team the very best of luck.

"We’re confident they’ll bring fresh ideas and energy to continue serving the community we’ve cherished for so long.

"Thank you for being part of this journey, and here’s to an exciting new chapter for Maggie’s!”

Maggie’s and McFly’s are still listed as for sale on Walker Singleton’s website for £500,000.

