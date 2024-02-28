News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Maggie's in Halifax: Popular Halifax nightclub that has been town centre nightspot for over 10 years is up for sale

Halifax nightclub Maggie’s is up for sale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Feb 2024, 18:03 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 18:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The popular nightclub and the bar next door McFly’s are being advertised on the market together for £500,000.

According to the listing on property website Rightmove, the Commercial Street nightclub opened more than 10 years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Maggie's – a nightclub in the heart of Halifax – has a feature bar in the centre of the property with ample booth seating, DJ stand/stage and dancefloor,” says the listing.

Most Popular
Maggie's and Mcfly's in Halifax town centre have gone on the marketMaggie's and Mcfly's in Halifax town centre have gone on the market
Maggie's and Mcfly's in Halifax town centre have gone on the market

"Mcfly's can be accessed via Maggie's however they are currently separate bars with their own external access.

"Mcfly's bar is a very well-presented, stylish bar and focuses on its offering of drinks, service and overall experience.

"To the first floor there is a function room which is available to hire and has capacity for up to 100 guests.

The annual turnover for the businesses has been given as £1.18m.

Maggie’s and Mcfly’s are being sold via Walker Singleton. For more details call 01422 430026 or email [email protected].

Related topics:McFlyRightmove