The popular nightclub and the bar next door McFly’s are being advertised on the market together for £500,000.

According to the listing on property website Rightmove, the Commercial Street nightclub opened more than 10 years ago.

"Maggie's – a nightclub in the heart of Halifax – has a feature bar in the centre of the property with ample booth seating, DJ stand/stage and dancefloor,” says the listing.

"Mcfly's can be accessed via Maggie's however they are currently separate bars with their own external access.

"Mcfly's bar is a very well-presented, stylish bar and focuses on its offering of drinks, service and overall experience.

"To the first floor there is a function room which is available to hire and has capacity for up to 100 guests.

The annual turnover for the businesses has been given as £1.18m.