A Halifax town centre bar and nightspot which shut after two men were stabbed and died has been ordered to stay closed for at least another week.

West Yorkshire Police were granted an extension to their emergency closure order for Maggie’s, on Commercial Street, by Kirklees Magistrates Court on Friday.

It means the closure notice the police imposed on Wednesday (October 4) is in in place until October 18 when there will be a full hearing at the court.

Maggie’s posted on Facebook last week that they were not opening at the weekend following the deaths of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah, who were stabbed in Halifax town centre.

Maggie's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre must stay closed for at least another week

It said: “We will not be opening this weekend as we allow the staff involved the time to process the events of last weekend and whilst the town grieves the loss of two young men who’s lives were taken far too soon.”

The Courier has learned that police had asked Calderdale Council to review the bar’s licence last month.

Ian Day, Calderdale Council’s director of public services, said: “The council has received an application to review the premises licence for Maggie’s/McFly’s.

"West Yorkshire Police made the application on September 22.

“Licence reviews assess whether premises are managed and operating in line with their licence and the Licensing Act 2003.

“Reviews are requested based on one or more of the standard licensing objectives – in this case, public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder

“Once a notice is displayed on the premises, organisations and individuals with a legitimate concern about the premises have 28 days to comment. The review consultation period in this case runs to October 23.

