News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Maggie's shut: Halifax town centre bar told to stay closed for another week and its licence is being reviewed

A Halifax town centre bar and nightspot which shut after two men were stabbed and died has been ordered to stay closed for at least another week.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police were granted an extension to their emergency closure order for Maggie’s, on Commercial Street, by Kirklees Magistrates Court on Friday.

It means the closure notice the police imposed on Wednesday (October 4) is in in place until October 18 when there will be a full hearing at the court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maggie’s posted on Facebook last week that they were not opening at the weekend following the deaths of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah, who were stabbed in Halifax town centre.

Most Popular
Maggie's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre must stay closed for at least another weekMaggie's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre must stay closed for at least another week
Maggie's on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre must stay closed for at least another week

It said: “We will not be opening this weekend as we allow the staff involved the time to process the events of last weekend and whilst the town grieves the loss of two young men who’s lives were taken far too soon.”

The Courier has learned that police had asked Calderdale Council to review the bar’s licence last month.

Ian Day, Calderdale Council’s director of public services, said: “The council has received an application to review the premises licence for Maggie’s/McFly’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"West Yorkshire Police made the application on September 22.

“Licence reviews assess whether premises are managed and operating in line with their licence and the Licensing Act 2003.

“Reviews are requested based on one or more of the standard licensing objectives – in this case, public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder

“Once a notice is displayed on the premises, organisations and individuals with a legitimate concern about the premises have 28 days to comment. The review consultation period in this case runs to October 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After the consultation period, the council’s licensing sub-committee will meet in public to consider the comments and decide whether to allow the premises to continue operating with no change to the licence conditions, introduce changes to the licence conditions of the premises, remove the designated premises supervisor or revoke the licence.”

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceHalifaxCalderdale CouncilFacebook