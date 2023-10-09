Maggie's shut: Halifax town centre bar told to stay closed for another week and its licence is being reviewed
West Yorkshire Police were granted an extension to their emergency closure order for Maggie’s, on Commercial Street, by Kirklees Magistrates Court on Friday.
It means the closure notice the police imposed on Wednesday (October 4) is in in place until October 18 when there will be a full hearing at the court.
Maggie’s posted on Facebook last week that they were not opening at the weekend following the deaths of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah, who were stabbed in Halifax town centre.
It said: “We will not be opening this weekend as we allow the staff involved the time to process the events of last weekend and whilst the town grieves the loss of two young men who’s lives were taken far too soon.”
The Courier has learned that police had asked Calderdale Council to review the bar’s licence last month.
Ian Day, Calderdale Council’s director of public services, said: “The council has received an application to review the premises licence for Maggie’s/McFly’s.
"West Yorkshire Police made the application on September 22.
“Licence reviews assess whether premises are managed and operating in line with their licence and the Licensing Act 2003.
“Reviews are requested based on one or more of the standard licensing objectives – in this case, public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder
“Once a notice is displayed on the premises, organisations and individuals with a legitimate concern about the premises have 28 days to comment. The review consultation period in this case runs to October 23.
“After the consultation period, the council’s licensing sub-committee will meet in public to consider the comments and decide whether to allow the premises to continue operating with no change to the licence conditions, introduce changes to the licence conditions of the premises, remove the designated premises supervisor or revoke the licence.”