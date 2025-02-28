Magic March returns to Brighouse - Campaign where businesses offer deals and discounts returns for its second year

Brighouse is set for a “Magic March” as the campaign which sees the town’s shops, bars, cafes, restaurants and businesses offering deals and discounts returns for its second year.

Last year, dozens of offers helped encourage nearly a quarter of a million visits to the town centre with the number of people visiting during the month two and a half times higher than in March 2023.

Due to 2024’s success, organisers Visit Brighouse and Brighouse BID, have extended the campaign to run through the whole month.

Feet Street Kids on Commercial Street. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography

Between Saturday, March 1 and Monday, March 31, there will be dozens of offers to encourage people to visit, spend time and spend money in the town centre.

These Magic March offers include discounts on veg boxes, glasses and lingerie; savings on breakfasts, snacks and drinks; and deals on pottery painting, furniture and beauty products.

Full details on the businesses taking part can be found by looking out for the logo across the town centre and by going online at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/magicmarch.

Helen Holdsworth, Brighouse BID project manager, said: “Last year, Magic March brought a huge number of people into the town centre to sample the deals, discounts and offers which rewarded regulars at favourite places and tempted people to try somewhere new.

The Veg Shop on Commercial Street. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography

“This year, we’ve extended the campaign to run throughout the month because there are so many savings to sample – from beauty to fitness, food to drink, candles to clothing.

"There’s something for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome you to Brighouse in the weeks ahead.”