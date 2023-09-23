Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported by the Courier, a fundraiser for Mags on Ramps – which has had more than 20,000 visitors since opening in 2012 – has been started to help pay off the massive bill caused by a meter giving months of faulty readings and a huge hike in fees.

People have been rallying round the facility on Club Lane in Ovenden but yesterday (Friday) its owners said they were having to shut their cafe and focus their efforts on saving the skatepark.

They posted: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you of the closure of the cafe.

Mags on Ramps, on Club Lane in Ovenden, is having to shut its cafe

"This has been such a hard decision to make. However we feel it is the best option due to the current circumstances the skatepark is faced with.

"The cafe has been open for 10 years. We have given it our all but with the electricity costs tripling, as well as the unexpected electricity debt alongside the constant increase in running cost for the cafe, we have no choice but to reduce our energy usage and overheads.

"We feel our time, and money, needs to be spent on saving the skatepark.

"We are truly sorry that we will no longer have this service available for our lovely customers as of September 25.”

Michael Robinson, who works at the skatepark and launched the fundraiser, described it as a “second home” for many.