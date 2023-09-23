News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Mags on Ramps: Halifax skate park hit by £15,000 power bill says 'we have no choice' as it shuts cafe

Tripling energy costs and an unexpected £15,000 electricity bill have forced a Halifax indoor skatepark to close its cafe.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As reported by the Courier, a fundraiser for Mags on Ramps – which has had more than 20,000 visitors since opening in 2012 – has been started to help pay off the massive bill caused by a meter giving months of faulty readings and a huge hike in fees.

People have been rallying round the facility on Club Lane in Ovenden but yesterday (Friday) its owners said they were having to shut their cafe and focus their efforts on saving the skatepark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They posted: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you of the closure of the cafe.

Mags on Ramps, on Club Lane in Ovenden, is having to shut its cafeMags on Ramps, on Club Lane in Ovenden, is having to shut its cafe
Mags on Ramps, on Club Lane in Ovenden, is having to shut its cafe
Most Popular

"This has been such a hard decision to make. However we feel it is the best option due to the current circumstances the skatepark is faced with.

"The cafe has been open for 10 years. We have given it our all but with the electricity costs tripling, as well as the unexpected electricity debt alongside the constant increase in running cost for the cafe, we have no choice but to reduce our energy usage and overheads.

"We feel our time, and money, needs to be spent on saving the skatepark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are truly sorry that we will no longer have this service available for our lovely customers as of September 25.”

Michael Robinson, who works at the skatepark and launched the fundraiser, described it as a “second home” for many.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/park-fundraiser

Related topics:HalifaxPeopleOvenden