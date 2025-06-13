Managing director of Halifax firm win national business award

The managing director of a Halifax business has been announced as one of five entrepreneurs to win Octopus' Entrepreneur Awards this year.

Joff Ward, of CorkSol, was nominated by Kate Dearden, Halifax MP earlier this year, after visiting their site and hearing about the positive impact their business has in reducing bill costs for local residents, increasing thermal efficiency in homes, and preventing black mould in housing.

Beating over 50 other MP submissions from across the country, Joff was chosen as one of the recipients by a panel of parliamentarians and leading entrepreneurs, for his and CorkSol's achievements and the positive impact they continue to make in the community.

The award includes access to up to £5,000 worth of scale-up advice from experts within Octopus, with winners invited to Octopus' headquarters in London to discuss how they can support CorkSol's future growth.

Started in Halifax, CorkSol has created a natural cork sprayed coating used for new build and renovation projects in homes, residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

Alongside working with local social housing provider, Together Housing to treat houses locally in Halifax, CorkSol have grown in recent years, expanding further afield to work with other local authorities and residents across the UK.

They were recently announced as Gold Award Winners at the IESE Public Sector Transformation Awards in the Innovation Category.

Kate Dearden, MP for Halifax said: "I nominated Joff for this award because he truly deserves recognition for the innovative and award-winning business he has built right here in Halifax. CorkSol’s sustainable wall coating solution is not only groundbreaking but is also making a real, tangible difference in our community - cutting energy bills, tackling black mould, and improving living conditions for local residents.

"Joff and his team are a shining example of the entrepreneurial talent we have in Halifax. They are helping put our town on the map for green innovation and social impact. I’m incredibly proud to see a Halifax business like CorkSol get the national recognition it has earned."

Joff said: "We’re honoured to be named as one of the winners of the 2025 Octopus Entrepreneur Award. Being nominated by our local MP makes this recognition even more meaningful.

"It’s a proud moment for the whole team and a reflection of our commitment to sustainable retrofit – particularly in social housing.

"This award gives us even more drive to keep improving, keep adapting, keep disrupting and keep making a difference where it counts.”