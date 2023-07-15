Manufacturing firm with Elland office rebrands as part of broader growth strategy

Sigmat, with a manufacturing facility and support centre in Leeds and design and engineering offices in Skipton and Elland, aims to double turnover and employment between now and 2030.

The £30m business currently employs around 200 people.

Established in 2001, the company designs, manufactures and installs frames made from light to medium gauge steel for the construction industry. These frames typically form the superstructure of buildings such as flats and apartments, student accommodation, hotels and public sector buildings.

A manufacturing firm that has an office in Elland has launched a brand change as part of an expansion drive. Picture: Simon Vine Photography

The new brand – called Remagin – brings together the collective capabilities of three existing businesses, Yorkshire-based Sigmat, County Durham-based EOS and Horizon, operating from Ireland.

The new commercial branding is part of a broader growth strategy which will see the turnover of the combined companies across the UK and Ireland more than double between now and 2030 – with significant employment opportunities in various roles for local people.

Scott Bibby, country manager Ireland and UK explained: “This is an exciting time in the development of not just our own business but the wider offsite construction sector. Due to the flexibility and proven benefits of panelised building systems, things are really taking off and by combining our joint strengths we are confident we can accelerate and maximise sector growth.