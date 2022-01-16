Marshalls PLC team up with Pikcells to create an environmentally friendly 3D sample library.

Pikcell and Marshalls 3D model allows people to see what their drive will look like through their tablet

The 3D models can be viewed by customers on any web browser and in an Augmented Reality mode on mobile devices making it simpler for customers to envision paving products in real-world environments without the need to send out a sample.

The web-based solution has been developed in partnership with award-winning Huddersfield based Content Creation Agency, Pikcells Limited.

Sion Harrison, Digital Director at Marshalls explained: “Virtual samples are a more environmentally friendly way for our customers to plan their new outdoor spaces. By using AR to test different materials and colours in their gardens people can instantly narrow down their product choices and reduce the number of physical samples they order.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s a great use of a new technology that helps provide greater online product certainty, allowing our customers to make decisions quicker and easier whilst reducing the impact on the environment.”

To create the 3D models, every product had to be scanned so that a digital twin could be created. To assist them with this task Marshalls turned to Pikcells again who designed and built the scanning equipment, then processed the scans to create accurate, usable 3D models which could be published and used online by anyone.

To further avoid shipping lots of samples around, Pikcells installed the scanning equipment at Marshalls` HQ in Elland.

Richard Benson, Co-founder of Pikcells, said “Digitizing 1200 heavy paving products is a huge undertaking and not something which has really been done before so a lot of the tech and processes had to be developed from scratch. Careful consideration was made to ensure colour accuracy and details so that the 3D models are as reliable as photography but with the advantage of being able to view it from all angles.”