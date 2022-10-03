Mayor of West Yorkshire opens bus firm Team Pennine's Calderdale headquarters

Investment of £2.5 million has helped achieve a turnaround in business performance since parent company Transdev took over struggling predecessor Yorkshire Tiger in August 2021.

Team Pennine’s pink buses have become a familiar sight on the streets of Calderdale, with customer numbers now back to over 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

A full refurbishment of Team Pennine’s depot in Elland has expanded facilities to include an Academy training centre and customer service hub, plus an operational base for its expanding network of routes serving Calderdale – including several provided in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, is pictured with Transdev’s CEO, Alex Hornby and colleagues from Team Pennine

Tracy Brabin said: “We have ambitious plans for buses in West Yorkshire, with reduced fares and new services key to this.

“But we need to see that ambition matched by the bus operators, which is why I’m delighted to see Transdev investing in its people and facilities at these depots, and in the local network more broadly.

“I look forward to working with them to encourage more people back onto our vital bus services.”

After unveiling a commemorative plaque to open the Elland depot, the Mayor toured Team Pennine’s new Academy training centre, and its customer service hub set up.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “This is a proud moment for everyone at Team Pennine as this revitalised base for our Calderdale routes is opened by the Mayor, following our introduction as partners of cheaper fares across West Yorkshire for single journey and all-day travel.

“We value the importance of working in partnership here at Team Pennine, and we believe our shared road ahead will lead to a bright future for buses in this region.

“In Team Pennine’s first year, we’ve invested almost £1 million to deliver Halifax’s first new buses for seven years for our ‘Calder Country’ branded route network in and around the town.

