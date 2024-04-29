Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The restaurant and drive-through on Salterhebble Hill closed on Monday, April 15 for renovation.

According to McDonald’s, it will not reopen until Wednesday, May 29.

In the meantime, the nearest other McDonald’s outlets are on Old Market in Halifax town centre, inside Halifax ASDA and on Bradford Road in Bailiff Bridge.