McDonald's in West Yorkshire: Popular Halifax McDonald's announces it is shutting
A McDonald’s in Halifax has closed for more than six weeks.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The restaurant and drive-through on Salterhebble Hill closed on Monday, April 15 for renovation.
According to McDonald’s, it will not reopen until Wednesday, May 29.
In the meantime, the nearest other McDonald’s outlets are on Old Market in Halifax town centre, inside Halifax ASDA and on Bradford Road in Bailiff Bridge.
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can email our reporting team at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.