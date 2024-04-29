McDonald's in West Yorkshire: Popular Halifax McDonald's announces it is shutting

A McDonald’s in Halifax has closed for more than six weeks.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:03 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 14:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The restaurant and drive-through on Salterhebble Hill closed on Monday, April 15 for renovation.

According to McDonald’s, it will not reopen until Wednesday, May 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, the nearest other McDonald’s outlets are on Old Market in Halifax town centre, inside Halifax ASDA and on Bradford Road in Bailiff Bridge.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can email our reporting team at [email protected].

Related topics:West YorkshireMcDonald'sHalifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.