Mecca Bingo club in Halifax to close next month

The club is based on Broad Street in Halifax on the site of the former Odeon cinema.

John Dyson, Operations Director at Mecca Bingo, said: "We’re sad to confirm that our Mecca club in Halifax will be closing on August 14, 2022.

"Mecca Halifax has been a part of the local community for many years, and we want to say a huge thank you to every single one of our incredible customers – our Halifax team will miss you very much.

Mecca Bingo in Halifax

"Mecca has been bringing people together and creating special moments both in our clubs and online for over 60 years and we hope we will see you again in our other venues and online chat room community at meccabingo.com.”