Mecca Bingo Halifax: Former Halifax bingo hall could get new lease of life as it goes up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
The large building on the corner of Broad Street and Orange Street on the edge of Halifax town centre is on the market for £150,000.
Mecca Bingo shut its Halifax branch in August 2022 but the property is a recent addition to property website Rightmove.
According to the listing by estate agent Savills, the building includes an “impressive, art deco-style entrance which leads through to the main hall to the rear.”
The listing suggests the site could be used for alternative uses, even potentially new homes.
"The property is suitable for redevelopment to provide alternative uses, including residential, subject to obtaining the requisite consents,” it says.
"The property is immediately to the north of central Halifax and the immediate area has seen significant investment, most notably the development of a Premier Inn Hotel and a mixed use leisure scheme including a Vue Cinema and multiple national restaurants and bars,” it adds.