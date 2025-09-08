Meet Calderdale’s Cat-a-tonic pet store manager

Jollyes’ Halifax store manager – and owner of 21 cats – aims to be UK’s top shop for feline lovers

As the pet people, Jollyes prides itself on the expertise and know-how of its exceptional colleagues.

The retailer’s Halifax store manager Phil Scattergood is no exception – and is leading the charge as the retailer aims to become the UK’s top retail destination for cat owners.

Keighley resident and store manager Phil, who has worked at Jollyes for three years, is himself a pet parent to 21 cats, two rabbits, two budgies and 50 fish.

Jollyes Halifax Store Manager and owner of 21 cats

Phil and his partner Dan are passionate about giving local animals the best chance in life.

That’s why they have fostered, rehomed and adopted 300 cats over the last 20 years.

The couple’s first cat, Salem, lived with them for 19 happy years before passing away in 2024.

The couple have a bespoke Christmas bauble and stocking for every cat they have ever cared for and even worked with a local veterinary firm during the Covid-pandemic to rehome cats who were abandoned by their previous owners.

Phil's cats that keep him busy

Today, Phil and Dave’s 21 cats, including Fluff, Tiny, Spot, Beast, Bill and Ben, keep the couple busy – waking up at 5:30am every day for breakfast and chomping down on a whopping 24 boxes of Jollyes’ Riley’s cat food per month.

Phil and Dan are in good company – research from Jollyes shows that cats are set to overtake pets as the UK’s most popular household pet, spurred by ownership by cat-loving celebrities including Taylor Swift.

They are also among a growing number of male cat owners – who now account for 25pc of cat owners, matching the number of female cat owners for the first time.

But Phil says his years of adopting and fostering cats have opened his eyes to the need for further education in how to best care for our feline friends among UK pet owners – knowledge of which he says is lagging in comparison with dogs.

Phil has rehomed 300 cats

That’s why he is passionate about supporting Jollyes on its mission to be the UK’s top destination for cat owners and is delighted that he’s been part of the team that helped the retailer dramatically extend its cat ranges this year.

This month, Jollyes will complete the nationwide roll-out of frozen food shop-in-shops, marking another milestone in its commitment to pet nutrition.

And this week, the retailer also announced a new supply partnership with leading fresh cat food brand KatKin—the specialist’s largest in-store collaboration to date.

As part of the partnership, KatKin’s 100pc fresh, real-meat recipes are now available in 80 Jollyes stores across Britain.

Fluffy and fabulous

The range includes six delicious recipes, along with variety packs designed to allow customers to explore a fresh diet for their cats without the need for a subscription—making high-quality cat food more accessible than ever.

Phil speaks to Halifax’s cat owners every day through his role at Jollyes and regularly offers expert advice for pet parents whose cats are struggling with their appetite, digestion, coat or litter tray.

Jollyes’ Halifax store was one of a handful of shops where Jollyes’ feline-focused range was initially trialled, with expert feedback from colleagues including Phil informing tweaks made to range and layout before it got the final seal of approval for a nationwide roll-out.

As a cat owner himself, Phil says that Jollyes’ vaccine and microchipping service for cats is a game changer, both in terms of convenience and affordability.

He is also a fan of the retailer’s expanded range of cat biscuits – which he says are perfect for cats who are fussy eaters like his feline friend Tiny.

“Jollyes is definitely becoming the go-to destination for cat owners,” said Phil.

“Before, when I had an issue with one of my cats in terms of their digestion or fur, I had to go to a specialist or vet, which is much more expensive.

“Today, whether I need to get a new cat microchipped or to buy a different type of food or litter I can get it all under one roof without breaking the bank, which is amazing.”

Since extending its feline offer Jollyes cat range like-for-like sales have surged 19pc month-on-month, spurred by a 38pc rise in sales volumes amid strong demand for new cat food ranges from Applaws and Cookhouse.

Jollyes buying manager Louise Fawcett said: “We want to make Jollyes is the ultimate destination for cat-owners across the UK – and our expanded and extensive range is the first step in achieving this.

“Whether you’re a seasoned cat carer or having kittens at the responsibility of looking after your fur baby, Jollyes is the place to go - both for our colleagues’ unrivalled expertise and our fantastic, affordable and rapidly expanding product range.”

Jollyes was named as one of The Sunday Times’ best big companies to work for last year, and this year won the Retail Week Award for Head Office Heroes following its highly successful raw frozen food roll out.

The retailer has also enhanced its parental leave, alongside introducing fertility, neonatal and baby loss leave for colleagues.

