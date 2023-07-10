Meet the talented baker who has opened a new bakery in Calderdale selling cake creations and tasty treats

Rose Key has opened Cakeberry Bakery on Town Hall Street, where Blackberry Bakery used to be.

She opened the shop in May and has already has plenty of positive comments about her tasty brownies, cookies and other baked goods, as well as the celebration cakes and cupcakes she makes.

Rose moved from Liverpool to open the shop. She had been baking from home but her business grew too big for a home kitchen and she realised she needed her own dedicated space.

Rose Key at Cakeberry Bakery in Sowerby Bridge

She has completely redecorated inside the Sowerby Bridge town centre premises and is getting plenty of requests for cakes for weddings, birthdays and other celebrations.

"Every day someone comes in for a cake or cupcakes,” she said. “It's getting better day by day."

For more information about Cakeberry Bakery, visit Rose’s website at https://www.cakeberry.co.uk/ or email [email protected]