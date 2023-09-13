Meraki: New coffee shop and yoga studio opening in Calderdale town
A Calderdale town is set to get a new coffee shop and yoga studio.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Meraki is opening soon on Victoria Road in Elland town centre.
Its owners say it will be “a place to relax and enjoy quality coffee and delicious cakes in beautiful surroundings”.
As well as a coffee shop, the premises will offer yoga sessions.
"Our bright and airy yoga studio is beginning to take shape – where you will be able to enjoy small intimate yoga classes in a lovely environment,” says the Meraki team.