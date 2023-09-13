Watch more videos on Shots!

Meraki is opening soon on Victoria Road in Elland town centre.

Its owners say it will be “a place to relax and enjoy quality coffee and delicious cakes in beautiful surroundings”.

As well as a coffee shop, the premises will offer yoga sessions.

