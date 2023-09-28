News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Mexi Bean Express: New 50-seat Mexican restaurant and takeaway opening in Calderdale town centre

Brighouse town centre is getting a new restaurant.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Indie food chain Mexi Bean Express has chosen the town for its latest eatery, and is opening a 50-seat restaurant and takeaway at 24 Commercial Street.

The Mexican food specialists, who started out during the pandemic, also have branches in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge. Huddersfield and Morley and this will be their fifth site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founder Danielle Best, who has recently been nominated for the National Business Women’s Awards, said: "As an independent self-funded start-up, we are beyond excited to open the fifth Mexi Bean Express location.

Mexi Bean Express is opening in BrighouseMexi Bean Express is opening in Brighouse
Mexi Bean Express is opening in Brighouse
Most Popular

"It represents the success of our dedication to offering a high-quality menu that caters to various dietary needs.

"We serve halal food as well as plenty of vegetarian and vegan choices, all while celebrating the vibrant flavours of Mexican cuisine.”

An opening date for the new restaurant is expected to be announced soon and take place in October.

Related topics:BrighouseCalderdaleHuddersfieldSowerby BridgeHalifax