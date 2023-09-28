Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Indie food chain Mexi Bean Express has chosen the town for its latest eatery, and is opening a 50-seat restaurant and takeaway at 24 Commercial Street.

The Mexican food specialists, who started out during the pandemic, also have branches in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge. Huddersfield and Morley and this will be their fifth site.

Founder Danielle Best, who has recently been nominated for the National Business Women’s Awards, said: "As an independent self-funded start-up, we are beyond excited to open the fifth Mexi Bean Express location.

"It represents the success of our dedication to offering a high-quality menu that caters to various dietary needs.

"We serve halal food as well as plenty of vegetarian and vegan choices, all while celebrating the vibrant flavours of Mexican cuisine.”