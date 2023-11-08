Mexi Bean Express: See inside new restaurant bringing a taste of Mexico to Calderdale town centre
Mexi Bean Express is a 60-seater restaurant and takeaway on Commercial Street in Brighouse town centre.
Offering authentic Mexican cuisine, it is the fifth site for the indie food chain who also have branches in Halifax and Huddersfield.
Founder Danielle Best said: "As an independent self-funded start-up, we are beyond excited to open the fifth Mexi Bean Express location.
"We serve halal food as well as plenty of vegetarian and vegan choices, all while celebrating the vibrant flavours of Mexican cuisine.”
For more details, follow Mexi Bean Express’s social media channels or visit https://mexibeanexpress.co.uk/