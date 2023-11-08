News you can trust since 1853
Mexi Bean Express: See inside new restaurant bringing a taste of Mexico to Calderdale town centre

Residents of and visitors to a Calderdale town can enjoy a feast of Mexican food thanks to a new restaurant.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT

Mexi Bean Express is a 60-seater restaurant and takeaway on Commercial Street in Brighouse town centre.

Offering authentic Mexican cuisine, it is the fifth site for the indie food chain who also have branches in Halifax and Huddersfield.

Founder Danielle Best said: "As an independent self-funded start-up, we are beyond excited to open the fifth Mexi Bean Express location.

"We serve halal food as well as plenty of vegetarian and vegan choices, all while celebrating the vibrant flavours of Mexican cuisine.”

For more details, follow Mexi Bean Express’s social media channels or visit https://mexibeanexpress.co.uk/

The new restaurant offers a feast of Mexican food

