Ground surveys are already taking place in relation to the separate A641 improvement plans and now the same survey work to inspect areas in connection with the development of projects that make up the £19 million plan to improve the town centre for the future is also beginning.

Residents, retailers, businesses, shoppers and visitors will see yellow tripods in use in different parts of the town centre throughout May. These are taking measurements above ground – of the levels, inclines and the like – to support the design of the business cases for the improvements.

From 16 May, for around six weeks, there will also be a more detailed utility survey taking place.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More work to develop The Brighouse Deal is underway – here’s what to expect

This will allow the team putting together more detailed plans to know what is below ground – from cables to pipes, telecoms to gas. Work will begin on footpaths throughout the town centre using equipment that looks like metal detectors. There will also be pieces of kit attached to lampposts and signs, while manhole covers and inspection chambers will be lifted so the team can see what lies beneath.

These two stages of inspections for the development of The Brighouse Deal are not expected to cause any major disruption – tripods will be staffed at all times and where work is taking place on footpaths, workers will be on site to direct people safely around the area.

The latest stage of activity comes ahead of an Open Day about the Deal which will take place on Saturday 21 May between 10am and 3pm at Brighouse Open Market.

All are welcome to see the latest plans, talk to those putting them together and get involved in a series of activities to celebrate Brighouse and help write the next chapter in the story of the town.

Colin Gordon, member of the Brighouse Town Deal Board and owner of the Brighouse Open Market Café,

Colin Gordon, member of the Brighouse Town Deal Board and owner of the Brighouse Open Market Café, is encouraging everyone to get involved: “Brighouse should be a place that we can all be proud of with a bustling high street and a thriving market; a place where people want to live, work and visit.