Morrisons in Elland "taking the necessary steps" to safely remove sparrow from their store

Morrisons in Elland

Morrisons say they are “taking the necessary steps” to safely remove a small bird from their Elland store.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sparrow found its way into the superstore earlier this week, but there were reports that other birds were inside the supermarket as well and had caused Morrisons to temporarily stop selling fresh, open produce.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "Our Elland store is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safe removal of a little sparrow who made an unexpected visit to the store earlier this week.

"We'd like to thank customers for their understanding while we get them back home as safely and quickly as possible."