M&S Halifax relaunches work experience programme for young people - here's how to apply

The Kickstart programme, run in partnership with The Prince’s Trust, is now taking applications for the next cohort of young people aged 16-24.

More than 1,000 applicants came forward across the UK for the scheme's first intake in April, with 171 placements awarded.

The second cohort will see 189 placements offered at 72 M&S stores, including nine across M&S Leeds, M&S Bradford Westfield and M&S Halifax.

Shoppers outside Marks and Spencers

Successful applicants will take up the role in July.

They will join the M&S stores as trainee customer assistants for the six-month placements rotating across food halls, backstage operations, hospitality and clothing and home departments.

As well as gaining retail experience, the young people will have the chance to develop their communication and digital skills and confidence in the workplace - equipping them with key tools to support a future career.

Following the Kickstart placements, M&S will encourage the young people to apply for permanent opportunities where they are available across its stores.

Applications for the July cohort are now open at Jobcentre Plus locations across the UK.