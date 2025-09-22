Much-loved Calderdale pub put up for sale 'with potential to convert into a large home' as owners plan retirement

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
A popular Calderdale pub is up for sale.

The Staff of Life on Burnley Road in Todomorden is open as usual but is on the market for £380,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, there is “potential to convert into a large residential dwelling”, subject to planning permission.

It describes the pub as a 46-cover restaurant and “cosy country bar”.

The pub is up for sale

The premises includes a private dining room for up to 10 guests, three en suite B&B rooms and owners’ accommodation.

There is also a large car park and two acres of land.

The listings says: “A well-loved local operated successfully by the same landlord and landlady for 16 years, offered for sale due to retirement.”

And the team at the pub has posted: “Many of you know the pub has been such a huge part of our lives for many years.

The pus is up for sale

"After a lot of thought, we’ve decided it’s time to put the pub up for sale so we can begin planning for our retirement and enjoy a new chapter.

"We want to reassure you though — we are very much still open as usual!

"Nothing has changed day-to-day, and we’ll continue to serve you with the same warmth, good food, and friendly atmosphere you’ve always enjoyed.

Your support means the world to us, and we’re so grateful to each and every one of you who comes through our doors.

"Until the day comes to finally hand over the keys, we’ll be here with smiles, pints, and plenty of memories still to be made.”

For more details, contact Calder Valley Homes on 01706 394463.

