Multi-Award-Winning Rainbow Trout Films celebrates 15 years of production

Yorkshire-born creative director James Mellor, already well-established and with an impressive résumé in the film and television industry, struck out on his own in 2010. After working on films and television series including Last of the Summer Wine, the Harry Potter franchise and Ackley Bridge, he switched to freelancing for Sky TV. Subsequently, Rainbow Trout Films grew into the fully-fledged production company that we see today.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working with both national and international clients, James choses interesting projects that allowed him to flex his creativity. The results have spoken for themselves; The Inflight Food Trip can be watched on Amazon Prime and Rugby Town (150 Years of Halifax Rugby League) has been celebrated at 13 international film festivals, with more to come.

Rainbow Trout is excited about future projects. Having been awarded the Young Audience Content Fund from the British Film Institute, James has developed a four-part series, which will be filmed locally here in Calderdale. They also are currently filming Karate Dreams, a local film featuring Matthew “Miagi” Handley from Halifax Sports Karate, based on his personal and inspirational story!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the more creative projects, businesses and solopreneurs continue to seek out James for their educational and promotional videos. Through this work, Rainbow Trout Films have been awarded multiple international awards for their work on TikTok. They also now work with Adsmart from SKY, allowing local businesses to advertise to their own niche audience, and developing podcasts with local celebrities.

James on set

This last year, Rainbow Trout Films moved to new studios in Dean Clough, where they are enjoying the thriving, creative atmosphere. Here, Rainbow Trout Films also work on projects alongside Danny Thompson Photography, working together under the Albion Street Studios banner. This dream team continues to support local businesses and charities, and are very much part of the local networking landscape.

If you want to watch more about Rainbow Trout Films, you can find some exciting footage on their website www.rainbowtroutfilms.com or follow their socials @rainbowtroutfilms