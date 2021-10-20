Multi-million transformation of former council officers at Northgate House nearing completion

Exterior and interior shots of the Northgate House development, including the new level courtyard and state-of-the-art office space,

The Northgate development has seen the transformation of the former central library and Council offices.

The library section opened as Trinity Sixth Form Academy in September 2020 and the remaining space has been developed to provide office space and a new retail and leisure offer in Halifax.

The office space will be taken up by the new tenant RSA, the multi-national insurance group which is moving into the large office space at the Northgate House site.

Karl Helgesen, Chief Claims Officer at RSA, said: "We are really looking forward to moving in to the redeveloped Northgate House. We wanted an office that our staff would enjoy working from, but also enabled them to continue to provide the high quality service our customers expect and deserve from us. ~

"Northgate offers this, has been designed to our specifications and importantly underlines our continuing commitment to the area. We are really pleased that we have been able to play a role in the redevelopment of this key town centre landmark."

Work has included the installation of a raised access floor, suspended ceiling and new staff facilities including meeting rooms and break out spaces, as well as complex mechanical, electric and plumbing systems.

The interior structure of the building has been transformed, with a new central staircase and a double height atrium at reception.

There are also four ground floor retail/commercial spaces, with stunning views of Halifax, which could be let as cafes, restaurants, gyms or further smaller office spaces.

These spaces will be marketed later this year.

Substantial work has also been carried out to the courtyard area, which was previously stepped and therefore largely shaded most of the day.

The area has now been levelled, creating a welcoming space off Market Street, with seating, planters and lighting. Level access is also available from this area to the retail units and office space.

Formal handover of the office space to RSA is due to take place later this year.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “It’s great news that major works to the courtyard and interior of the Northgate House development are now nearing completion.

"To deliver this regeneration project against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges is an incredible achievement. I couldn’t be prouder of the resilience of our officers, contractors and consultants in bringing this hugely important development forward.

“The state-of-the-art office and retail space is situated in a prime, town centre location, adjacent to the new Trinity Sixth Form College and next to the town’s bus station which is currently undergoing a multi-million-pound transformation. The removal of the hoardings reveals the works nearing completion and the new impressive courtyard where the former stepped sections have been replaced with a level, paved area which makes much better use of the available space.