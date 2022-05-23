Mum sees laser hair removal business LaserAway take off after setting up home clinic

Becky Lyons set up LaserAway from her home in Outwood in May 2021, offering a rapid and gentle way to remove unwanted hair.

She now employs four members of staff and is setting up a second home clinic in Halifax, as well as launching in Leeds salon The Glam Bar.

“I saw a gap in the market," said Becky, 38. "There’s lots of city centre laser companies, but not many on the outskirts.

"A lot of people I knew were travelling into Leeds, so I went out and bought a laser machine. I’m very impulsive.”

Becky has worked in the beauty industry for more than 20 years, but was a stay-at-home mum for two years prior to setting up LaserAway.

The business now has more than 300 reviews on the Booksy booking platform, with glowing testimonials from clients.

Becky said: "My husband picked up everything to do with the kids, while I did laser 9am-9pm every day.

"Now we’ve employed four members of staff, about to employ the fifth, in less than a year.

“My clients have been absolutely amazing. Without the clients, it wouldn’t have done as well as it has.

“The clients I’d previously got while doing beauty were my first pool of clients - and they told the world. It spiralled out of control.

“I owe it all to them.”

Becky said her children Ruby, seven, and six-year-old Oliver are her "biggest cheerleaders."

“I’m doing it all for them," she added.

"I didn’t get great grades at school, but look at what I’ve done. I want to inspire them.

“But it’s also seeing the results for clients that drives me.

"We get a lot of ladies coming in with polycystic ovaries, who walk in with masks because they feel too intimidated to take it off. It boosts their self-confidence and sometimes they’ll cry in consultations.