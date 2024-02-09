News you can trust since 1853
Mustard and Mayo: New deli and sandwich shop coming to Halifax town centre

Halifax town centre is set to welcome a new delicatessen and sandwich shop.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Feb 2024, 18:20 GMT
Work has been ongoing for several weeks to renovate an empty premises on Russell Street, opposite the British Heart Foundation’s charity shop.

The new shop is called Mustard and Mayo.

It is close to Legends – the micropub opened by well-known Halifax landlady June Prior in November.

