Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work has been ongoing for several weeks to renovate an empty premises on Russell Street, opposite the British Heart Foundation’s charity shop.

The new shop is called Mustard and Mayo.

It is close to Legends – the micropub opened by well-known Halifax landlady June Prior in November.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...