Mustard and Mayo: New deli and sandwich shop coming to Halifax town centre
Halifax town centre is set to welcome a new delicatessen and sandwich shop.
Work has been ongoing for several weeks to renovate an empty premises on Russell Street, opposite the British Heart Foundation’s charity shop.
The new shop is called Mustard and Mayo.
