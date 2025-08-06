“My heart is completely broken" - Arcade owner devastated at having to close his business in the Piece Hall

A Halifax business owner says he is heart-broken at having to close down his shop in the Piece Hall later this month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avid arcade games fan Ryan Pearson opened Blast from the Past on the top floor of the iconic building in 2022, moving all of their retro games to the historic building so that others could play.

But he now says that, due to rising costs, a dramatic drop in footfall, difficult operating conditions and the overall detrimental effect the Piece Hall gig season has had on trade, means he has been left with no option but to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's with the absolute heaviest of hearts I must let you all know that my little slice of heaven in this world "Blast from the Past Arcade" will be closing down later on this month,” he posted on Facebook.

Ryan Pearson, owner of Blast from the Past

"I've put my entire heart and soul into creating this tribute to the past, and I hope it's been just as special of a place to you all as it has been to me!

"I wanted to bring something different to Halifax, not only a true classic arcade with original machines, but a place that was incredibly welcoming and had all the bells and whistles to make you feel like a kid again.

"And to show the next generation of kids where video games all began and what other incredible things came out of the 70s and 80s!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've always given my all to the arcade to bring you the best experience possible, exactly how you remembered it being; no emulation, no flats screens, no replicas, no corners cut, just original 80s gaming fun. I'd say I successfully created a place not only unique to Halifax, but different to any arcade you've ever been too or ever will!

"My literally blood, sweat and tears have gone into the restoration and continuous maintenance of all my machines, to keep them alive and operating as best as I can make them! I love this arcade and my machines so much, I'm extremely proud of them for operating so well and taking another beating after 40+ years when they really should be enjoying their retirement!

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone single one of you who have visited me over the last three years! To everyone who came through my door with the biggest smile on their face!

"To all of my regulars who I'm going to miss dearly! To everyone who had a conversation with me about their memories or their own collections! To everyone who donated things to be enjoyed by so many!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are honestly too many of you to thank, you all made my dream a reality and helped this place grow into what it is today. Because an arcade is so much more than a room of games, it's a community, and to all of you who have become a part of our Blast from the Past family I'm so sorry that I couldn't keep this wonderful place going any longer for you, believe me if I could I would!"

Ryan says the shop’s last day open will be on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25, and that the business will be open as usual until then.

Ryan also made a plea for people to support the other independent businesses in the Piece Hall.

“I can assure you I'm not the only business that is affected this badly every year and it would be devastating to see more of us have our dreams shattered and have no choice but to leave,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are what makes The Piece Hall an exciting, friendly, unique and fantastic place to visit everyday!

“My heart is completely broken right now, the last three years have been one hell of an amazing ride that I will forever be grateful for and has created some incredible memories and I still can't believe that my dream became a reality, let alone that it is now all over.

"Anyone who has messaged about or is already booked in for private hire or general entry will get a message back as soon as possible and I will continue to offer private hire slots until August 24 as well as general entry too!

"I've still got a couple of final events coming up this month including over 18s night and a pinball tournament but if you haven't visited me yet then please do now before I'm gone, because there will never be another place quiet like Blast from the Past Arcade!”