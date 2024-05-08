MY Network partners with Santander to strengthen local business connections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The relationship signifies MY Network’s commitment to supporting opportunities for local businesses to thrive and connect across Halifax, Huddersfield, Wakefield, and the Five Towns area, which includes Castleford and Pontefract.

Martin Hathaway, Managing Director of Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are delighted to welcome Santander as a key partner of MY Network.

“As MY Network continues to expand its reach and impact, the collaboration with Santander and existing partners underscores a shared vision of supporting local businesses through networking opportunities.

“Together, we can continue to provide a supportive environment where businesses can forge valuable relationships and discover new opportunities.”

Scott Harrison, Relationship Director at Santander’s Huddersfield branch, said: “We are thrilled to support MY Network as a strategic partner across the districts.

“This collaboration reflects our ongoing dedication to generating growth and prosperity within our local business community.”

MY Network operates through a network of dedicated partners across the Mid Yorkshire region who actively engage in meetings and outreach activities.

Partners and members of MY Network benefit from a collaborative atmosphere that encourages dialogue, collaboration, and business opportunities in a supportive setting.

MY Network hosts regular networking events throughout Yorkshire:

Halifax: Fourth Wednesday of each month at Albion Street Studios, from 9:30 am.

Partners include the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Social Progress, and Albion Street Studios.

Wakefield: Second Friday of each month at The Hop, Bank Street, from 12:30 pm.

Partners include the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, First Choice Recruitment, Parsons Accountants and Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Huddersfield: Third Wednesday of each month at The Media Centre, from 9 am.

Partners include Social Progress, the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, The Media Centre, and Crowther Chartered Accountants.

Five Towns: Fourth Thursday of each month at The Escapologist inside Xscape, from 12:30 pm.

Partners include the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and Parsons Chartered Accountants.