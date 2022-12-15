News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mytholmroyd business named Yorkshire Hair Salon of the Year

A business in Mytholmroyd has been named as Yorkshire Hair Salon of the Year 2022/23 by the Prestige Awards.

By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
From left: Lauren, Kathryn (Owner) Caitlin, Cathy and Gemma
From left: Lauren, Kathryn (Owner) Caitlin, Cathy and Gemma

Station Eight is owned by Kathryn Everett, who opened the salon five years ago.

She said: "Normally you nominate yourself but someone else nominated us for this, I don't know who.

Hide Ad

"I'm blown away really, it feels like all your hard work has been noticed."

Kathryn and Cathy from Station Eight arriving at Hazelwood Castle where the awards took place.
Most Popular

Kathryn was part of a team of four before the Covid pandemic, but through various circumstances, was left running the business on her own.

"It's like any business, you have to adapt," she said.

Hide Ad

"In a way, Covid built my reputation of being trustworthy because we stuck very much to the regulations.

"Since then I've gained more staff and it's a lovely team, I couldn't be more thankful.

Hide Ad
From left: Caitlin, Lauren, Cathy, Gemma and Kathryn at the bottom of the photo.

"We've tried to make things affordable, I've had an increase of a pound over the last five years.

Hide Ad

"And I've broken the prices of things up for them, like a colour, a cut and a blow dry, so if they can't afford it all, they just have the colour and the cut.

"Just trying to tailor it to them but still giving them the service they're used to.

Hide Ad

"We're just adapting each week and each month as times are changing."

When asked why she thought the salon had won the award, Kathryn said: "Consistency.

Hide Ad

"Every time someone comes in I still do a consultation, I haven't cut any corners just because we want to make more money.

"I want people to enjoy the experience and it not be shipped in and shipped out with no care, I want a relationship with my clients.

Hide Ad

"We go through so many emotions with them, we can travel through cancer or divorces with them, and I want them to be able to talk to me, I don't want them to feel isolated."