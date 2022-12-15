Mytholmroyd business named Yorkshire Hair Salon of the Year
A business in Mytholmroyd has been named as Yorkshire Hair Salon of the Year 2022/23 by the Prestige Awards.
Station Eight is owned by Kathryn Everett, who opened the salon five years ago.
She said: "Normally you nominate yourself but someone else nominated us for this, I don't know who.
"I'm blown away really, it feels like all your hard work has been noticed."
Kathryn was part of a team of four before the Covid pandemic, but through various circumstances, was left running the business on her own.
"It's like any business, you have to adapt," she said.
"In a way, Covid built my reputation of being trustworthy because we stuck very much to the regulations.
"Since then I've gained more staff and it's a lovely team, I couldn't be more thankful.
"We've tried to make things affordable, I've had an increase of a pound over the last five years.
"And I've broken the prices of things up for them, like a colour, a cut and a blow dry, so if they can't afford it all, they just have the colour and the cut.
"Just trying to tailor it to them but still giving them the service they're used to.
"We're just adapting each week and each month as times are changing."
When asked why she thought the salon had won the award, Kathryn said: "Consistency.
"Every time someone comes in I still do a consultation, I haven't cut any corners just because we want to make more money.
"I want people to enjoy the experience and it not be shipped in and shipped out with no care, I want a relationship with my clients.
"We go through so many emotions with them, we can travel through cancer or divorces with them, and I want them to be able to talk to me, I don't want them to feel isolated."