Mytholmroyd clog maker offering football fans some fancy footwear in their team's colours

Sue Greenwood, who has been running Walkley Clogs in Mytholmroyd for 30 years, was asked for a pair of the shoes in the colours of Birmingham City by supporter Steve Rowley.

And she says the idea could now run and run if fellow football fans have designs on getting their own personalised pair of clogs.

"It was so different, in all the years I've been here, this is the first time a customer's asked for a pair of clogs in their team colours, and it worked really well, they looked fantastic," Sue said.

Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Steve Rowley of Sleaford, Lincolnshire, with his clogs made in the colours of Birmingham City Football Club. PICTURE TAKEN ON WEDNESDAY 10 AUGUST 2022

"They were so pleased with them.

"You just don't think about these things until somebody asks.

"It's not radically different to what we usually do because all the clogs are handmade anyway.

"It just adds a different aspect to the business because I'd never have thought of that."

The business makes and repairs clogs, as well as other types of footwear and leather products.

Sue says the company has been impact by the cost of living crisis but is confident they will be here for years to come.

"Like any other business we have felt it," she said.

"We're having to be a bit more on it in terms of rising costs but we're still here, making the clogs.

"I would say they're probably more popular than they've ever been.

"People like to buy them, they're a long-standing product, they go back such a long time, they're a good, natural product and they're repairable.