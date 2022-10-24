Mytholmroyd furniture manufacturer Vale Bridgecraft announces return to the industry under new ownership

Vale Bridgecraft, Mytholmroyd.

VB11 Ltd, trading as Vale Bridgecraft, has announced its return to the industry after a recent purchase by Maramar Holdings Ltd.

Vale Bridgecraft celebrated 75 years in the business in 2022, but the company went into administration on August 1.

But it will now continue trading under its new ownership and will be reopening its flagship Mytholmroyd showroom, alongside a second showroom in Warrington, Cheshire.

Vale Upholstery was founded in 1947 in Todmorden, and the company acquired Barbreck furniture and grew into larger premises in 1982 when they moved to Greenhill Mills in Mytholmroyd.

In 2000, the company bought Bridgecraft furniture and production was moved to Mytholmroyd, where it began trading as Vale Bridgecraft.

Jonathan Robinson, managing director of Vale Bridgecraft, said: “I have worked for the company for 37 years and I am proud to continue our journey in quality furniture manufacturing with new and exciting plans to grow.

"The support we have received from all our customers, retailers and suppliers is testament to a company with an undeniable industry reputation.

"We are all passionate about VaIe Bridgecraft continuing to trade and strongly believe there are opportunities for Vale Bridgecraft to explore new sectors, partnerships, and product ranges.

"Our core values as a company remain and we look forward to delivering exceptional furniture for customers to enjoy for years to come.

"Vale Bridgecraft combined have been making exceptional sofas and chairs in West Yorkshire for over 160 years.

"The area is famous for its skills in joinery and textiles and has a long-established heritage in fine furniture making.