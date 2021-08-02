Name revealed for proposed £60m, 27-acre Hipperholme mixed-use development

Crosslee factory, Hipperholme.

Located on the site of the former Crosslee tumble dryer factory, which stood there for more than 30 years, the new development will be called Crosslee Park.

The name has been chosen to reflect both the site’s manufacturing heritage and the sustainable, green public spaces it will provide for residents of Hipperholme and the development.

These include 4.5-acres of mature woodlands and public open space, as well as a tree and grass-lined pedestrian and cycle ‘green corridor’ route running through the development. The green corridor will provide a primary pedestrian and cycle link between Brighouse Road and St Giles Road.

Crosslee Park will also include pedestrian and cycle links with the recently approved Taylor Wimpey development of 91 new homes to the north of the site.

The proposed development aims to be as sustainable as possible, integrating the latest construction methods and design features in line with Calderdale Council’s emerging local plan. There will also be electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at all properties, communal EV charging in car parks and an onsite EV car club for use by residents of Hipperholme and Crosslee Park.

Subject to outline planning consent being secured, Crosslee Park will be able to provide 106 private one- to five-bedroom houses including affordable homes. There will also be a care home, assisted living accommodation and a McCarthy & Stone retirement village, including 24 bungalows, on the site thereby creating a multi-generational residential development.

In addition, Crosslee Park will deliver around 80,000 sq ft of industrial space in ten units ranging from 2,500 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft. There will also be provision for a 19,420 sq ft European food store.

An independent study by economic development consultancy Hatch Regeneris estimated that the development will create more than 200 jobs and generate £10.7m in economic value for the area each year.

The development company which has submitted the plans, Crosslee Properties, is led by Crosslee chairman, David Ross.

Commenting on the development name and plans, David Ross said: “We are completely committed to creating a sustainable community asset for the people of Hipperholme and surrounding areas that will provide them with an excellent place to live, work and relax.

“Our plans for the site have been carefully considered and thoughtfully designed to deliver a mix of uses that will revitalise the site and once more make this location a vibrant and thriving place to be.

“We wanted to remember the heritage of the site, and the fact that locally people still call it Crosslee, along with celebrating what our proposed development will offer in terms of its sustainability, woodlands and public spaces. The name Crosslee Park succinctly captures all those elements.”

In addition, the Hatch Regeneris study stated the development would create additional revenues for Calderdale Council to spend on local services through business rates and council tax for properties on the site.

David added: “We have thought long and hard about how to create the most benefit for Hipperholme with our proposed development and believe our plans will create a new positive economic and social legacy for the area.

“We are now looking forward to our application being heard by Calderdale Council’s planning committee in due course.”