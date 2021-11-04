National award success for Calderdale care home

Barbara Sheldrake and Tom Enefer, Directors & owners of Angelcare Residential Living

Angelcare Residential Living is a private care home situated on a historic Georgian property in West Vale. A family run business with three generations of experience in care, they opened Calderdale’s only fully private care home in August 2020 following a £500,000 refurb of the premises, previously used as the Ingwood Restaurant in in the 1970s and 80s.

The home delayed opening to the public so that it could be used by the council at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a space for those suffering from the virus.

Angelcare were finalists for ‘New Care Home of the Year’ at the National Care Home Awards, and received an award for ‘Best Architectural Design or Communal Space’

Tom Enefer, Manager of Angelcare Residential Living, said: “We’re incredibly proud of these two commendations, as it highlights perfectly the work we have done in our first year”.

“To be a finalist in New Care Home of the Year is a testament to the hard work of our team, as we opened during COVID, arguably one of the toughest times for care homes in decades. The procedures put in place have had a significant impact on the wellbeing of our guests, and we’re delighted to be regularly welcoming new people through our doors.”

“We’re particularly happy to be recognised for the architectural design of our home. This building is such a beautiful structure, and an iconic part of the history of West Vale and Calderdale as a whole. To be commended for our revitalisation of this space shows that we’re investing locally and improving spaces for the elderly in the district”.

The home continues to invest in services for residents. They have partnered with local ready-made delivery service Prep’d, providing professional grade cooking for their residents, in addition to spending over £10,000 in procedures to protect staff, visitors, and guests from COVID-19, including the use of an ozone disinfection machine to sanitise communal spaces.