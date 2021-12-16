National award win for Halifax motor boss

Jamie Priestley

Jamie Priestley took the top accolade at an annual ceremony held by leading automotive retailer Vertu Motors plc.

In charge of the Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan dealership, part of Vertu Motors plc, Jamie beat off strong competition that included eight other finalists, who were selected based on performance across all areas of their businesses.

Jamie joined the dealership, based at Shay Syke, in 2016 as Business Manager, but has since been promoted to Sales Manager and then General Sales Manager. He took over as General Manager in 2019.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “Our annual awards acknowledge colleagues within the business that have demonstrated great work ethic and commitment to the company, making a major contribution to its success.

“Jamie is the epitome of all of those attributes. In particular, he has shown outstanding leadership and commercial skills in the challenging economic climate caused by the Covid pandemic.

“He has spearheaded an excellent business performance at the dealership, with a keen focus on exceptional customer service and encouraging superb teamwork from all of his colleagues.”

Jamie said: “It still is only just beginning to sink in. I was surprised to be nominated, never mind win.