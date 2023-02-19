News you can trust since 1853
Fish and chips

National chip week: Here are 16 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Halifax according to Google reviews

Halifax has plenty of top fish and chip shops dotted around – but to celebrate National Chip Week, which starts on Monday, we thought we’d take a look some of the very best, based on Google reviews.

By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 7:15pm

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips.

Halifax and its surrounding areas have plenty of places to get them – here are 16 top spots according to google reviews.

All information was correct at the time the article was produced.

1. Fork In The Fish

25 Bradford Rd, Brighouse HD6 1RW. 4.6 - based 56 Google reviews

Photo: Google Street View

2. Oliver's

8 The Cross, Elland HX5 0BJ - 4.6 rating based on 39 Google reviews

Photo: Google Street View

3. Blakeley's

1 Canal St, Brighouse HD6 1NE - 4.6 rating based on 1,214 Google reviews

Photo: Google Street View

4. Towngate Fisheries

13 Town Gate, Sowerby Bridge HX6 1HT - 4.7 rating based on 96 Google reviews

Photo: Google Street View

