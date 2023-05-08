The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF), together with Builders’ Merchants News (BMN), have joined forces to identify the Top 100 Supplier Influencers across the sector and shine a light on their success.

Three members of the team at Marshalls in Elland, were nominated after meeting key criteria including involvement, presence, charity and community work as well as commitment to the industry.

Using social media, the BMF will highlight the work of each influencer ahead of a celebration Gala Dinner later this year.

Victoria Fiddies. Picture: John Aron

Martyn Coffey is Chief Executive Officer at Marshalls and was named as one of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers. Martyn said: “I am very pleased to be nominated as a Supplier Influencer. I would like to thank my executive team, and all staff at Marshalls for their continued hard work and drive and determination.”

The second Influencer at Marshalls is Managing Director, Nick Sharpe. He added: “It’s a real honour to have been nominated as a Top 100 Supplier Influencer.

“I am delighted and very proud to be nominated as a supplier influencer in this fantastic sector.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported both me and Marshalls.”

Nick Sharpe

The final shortlisted member of staff is Victoria Fiddies, National Sales Manager. She said: “I am delighted to learn that I have been selected as one of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers.

“I started my career on a Management Trainee Scheme with a Builders’ Merchant over 20 years ago, and I’m pleased to say I’m still enjoying the industry, working alongside great people, some of whom have become lifelong friends.”

The initiative follows last year’s Top 100 Merchant Influencers which recognised merchants who stepped up to support their communities.

John Newcomb, Chief Executive of the BMF, said: “The BMF is proud to represent merchants and their suppliers in the building materials industry and to partner with Builder Merchants News to celebrate the achievements of those going above and beyond in our sector.

Martyn Coffey. Picture: Ed Sykes

