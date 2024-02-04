Naylor Myers: Calderdale builders' merchants wants new access to its site as they lose trade because customers 'keep driving past'
Naylor Myers Limited says creating a new, additional access from Wakefield Road will save thousands of metres a day in customer journeys and claims its existing route, which will also remain, is costing it some trade.
A supporting transport statement with the planning application to Calderdale Council from planning consultants Bryan G Hall says access for customers is currently from Sherwood Road at the western boundary.
Customers have to use this via the A644 Wakefield Road, Locksley Road, Armytage Road and Sherwood Road.
Effectively customers from the west have to drive by the site on Wakefield Road in order to enter the site on Sherwood Road.
This is resulting in some customers passing the access and using a competitor company which does have an access directly off Wakefield Road, claims the statement.
The statement adds: “At present, Myers are experiencing a loss of business due to customers driving past the site on Wakefield Road as the current access via Locksley Road is not visible.”
Myers are proposing additional access from Wakefield Road at the site’s northern boundary to provide shorter journeys for customers from both east and west.
It will also benefit HGV deliveries for similar reasons, argues the company.
Data indicates 14,000 vehicle metres being saved in the weekday morning peak hour of 6.45 am to 7.45am, and 8,400 vehicle metres being saved in the evening peak hour of 3.45pm to 4.45pm if the change is allowed.
The council’s new Local Plan states that the district faces challenges one of which is to “reducing congestions on our roads”, argues the supporting statement.
A review of collision data has been undertaken and there are no trends which would give rise to any existing highway safety concerns, it says.
Internal changes including reconfiguring existing parking arrangements to provide five dedicated van loading spaces for customers, a two-space vehicle loading lay-by and additional car parking spaces also form part of the planning application.
The application, number 24/00057/FUL, can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.