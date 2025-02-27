The annual family holiday is more expensive than ever in 2025, with booking agents advising families to take their annual break over Easter as it will be up to 50% cheaper than going away in the peak of summer. Despite this, 85% of Brits are still planning to go on holiday this year, with an estimated 10 million holidaymakers borrowing money to afford their getaway.

Based on these rising costs, alternative nicotine retailer, Haypp, spoke to 2000 Brits to find out how they’re planning to pay for a holiday this year. The research found that payment plans and loans are popular avenues for financing a holiday, with almost 10 million Brits borrowing money to pay for their 2025 summer getaway.

Saving up was another popular option, with 26% of Brits cutting back on frivolous spending on things like takeaways and smoking to save up enough money to pay for their holiday in full. Despite this, 37% still admitted that they struggle to budget and save money.

With this in mind, Haypp has launched a holiday savings calculator, helping Brits to rack up nearly £2000 in time for summer.

Looking at the most unnecessary purchases, the number one biggest cash zapper was monthly subscriptions - 81% of Brits have at least one streaming subscription they admitted they could cancel! Other costly spending habits included takeaways and coffees, which a further 71% of Brits agreed they could easily cut down on to save money.

The top six biggest ‘unnecessary’ purchases for Brits are:

TV subscriptions - 81%

Coffee - 71%

Takeaways - 71%

Alcohol - 63%

Cigarettes - 59%

Taxis - 58%

Jenny Edman, Finance Expert from Haypp, added: “Just cutting back on a few items like coffees, takeaways, and alcohol could accumulate a huge £909 in total before a summer holiday in July. These swaps, reductions, or complete removals are quite simple to do and make a huge difference. People should look to serve themselves some coffee at home, attempt some fakeaways or opt for a few nights in rather than nights out. These cut backs will hopefully help Brits to avoid debt or payback options to fund holidays in 2025.

“One of the best ways to save a huge amount of cash is to quit smoking. With the average smoker spending around £50.79 on cigarettes a week, kicking the habit will save you a huge £1,015 in just five months. If you’re looking to quit the habit for good, nicotine pouches are a great option - they are smoke-free, discrete, and cheaper, meaning you’ll be able to save money whilst leaving harmful cigarettes behind too!”

To find out more about how much you could save in time for your summer holiday, go to Haypp’s Holiday Saving Calculator: https://www.haypp.com/uk/nicopedia/savings-calculator/