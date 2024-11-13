Nelson's Burger House: New pop-up restaurant that is 'elevating the burger game in Halifax'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new pop-up burger restaurant has arrived in Calderdale.

Nelson’s Burger House is “elevating the burger game in Halifax”, according to its social media pages.

It has already held one session at Squeeze Cafe, in Hebden Bridge, and has another planned there on Friday, December 6 between 7pm and 9pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restaurant’s menu features a host of different burgers including a vegetarian option of a grey oyster mushroom patty.

For more information and to book a table, search for Nelson’s Burger House on Facebook and Instagram.

Related topics:NelsonHalifaxHebden BridgeCalderdaleInstagramFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice