Nelson's Burger House: New pop-up restaurant that is 'elevating the burger game in Halifax'
A new pop-up burger restaurant has arrived in Calderdale.
Nelson’s Burger House is “elevating the burger game in Halifax”, according to its social media pages.
It has already held one session at Squeeze Cafe, in Hebden Bridge, and has another planned there on Friday, December 6 between 7pm and 9pm.
The restaurant’s menu features a host of different burgers including a vegetarian option of a grey oyster mushroom patty.
