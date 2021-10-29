New addition to Brighouse BID ahead of events return

The project manager will lead the way as the town’s events will hopefully return.

New BID Project Manager, Helen Holdsworth, has years of experience in marketing and event planning, bringing with her an extensive list of contacts to make next year’s agenda a huge success in the much-anticipated return of the town’s large-scale events.

The 1940s weekend, artisan markets and seasonal fairs are all set to make a comeback and are guaranteed to be welcomed with open arms by local businesses and the community who support them.

As part of her role, Helen will ensure all businesses are supported by the BID through their membership and will work across campaign initiatives with the board and ambassadors to make sure activity is delivered seamlessly. Helen said: “Brighouse is a vibrant business community and I’m hoping to build on what’s already been achieved over the last few years.

Helen Holdsworth

“The BID is all about encouraging footfall to the town through our heritage, history and independent businesses, so we’ll continue to focus on shopping local and will look at different ways of promoting the town to every generation to keep the economy booming, which is especially important post-COVID.

“The BID has a huge amount of potential. The pandemic obviously had an impact on our ability to implement events but as restrictions ease it’s vital that we support the businesses as they bounce back from a difficult trading period. 2022 will be a great year for Brighouse!”

Lesley Adams, co-chair of the Brighouse BID steering group added: “When we started planning the events programme for next year, we decided we needed extra support from someone who is already familiar with Brighouse and has experience handling extensive marketing campaigns.