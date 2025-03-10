New alcohol and live music licence bid at Halifax's Piece Hall
A bid for a new licence at Halifax’s Piece Hall has been submitted to Calderdale Council.
The application has been made for two units on the Arcade Level – the ground floor – of the historic building.
If approved, the licence will allow live and recorded music to be played at AN7 and AN8 from 10am until 1am, Monday to Sunday.
Alcohol could be served during the same times.
Anyone wanting to comment on the application can email [email protected] by March 24.