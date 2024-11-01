Samantha Waggott outside her shop

A new balloon and gift shop has opened in Sowerby Bridge.

Owner Samantha Waggott opened Samantha’s Balloons and Events at the beginning of October on West Street, selling party essentials such as balloons, cards and gifts.

"The business has been around for over 10 years, previously known as Samantha’s Party Booths,” said Samantha, who lives in Pye Nest and ran a shop for her dad before opening the business.

"Since opening the shop it’s been amazing. Something the village needed also as customers get to know about the shop, and what I offer, which is more than just balloons, I do private functions too, light up numbers with big displays.

"Sowerby Bridge is my home town and I wanted to inject some happiness and enjoyment into the local community and surrounding areas.

"I take great satisfaction from enabling customers to have the best experience for whatever their celebration, and take great pride in ensuring they leave the shop with a smile on their face.

“I just want the business to continue to grow and be a long established shop in the Sowerby Bridge area for many years to come.”