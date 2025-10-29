New bar and nightclub to open in Halifax town centre this week

By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Oct 2025, 11:00 GMT
Walk around Halifax Town Centre
A new bar and nightclub is set to open its doors on Halloween (Friday).

The new venue is opening up in what was McFly’s on Commercial Street and is called POP Bar & Nightclub.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
31 photos that will take you right back to a night out at Halifax venues in 2011

The venue shared: “We can’t even tell you how excited we are for this one!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The new venue is opening up in what was McFly’s on Commercial Street and is called POP Bar & Nightclub. Picture: Google Street View.placeholder image
The new venue is opening up in what was McFly’s on Commercial Street and is called POP Bar & Nightclub. Picture: Google Street View.

“A brand-new chapter, a brand-new vibe — and it all kicks off this Halloween.

“Are you ready, Halifax?!”

POP Bar & Nightclub will be run by the Society Bar Group who has also taken on the running of Maggie’s.

The bar and nightclub will open from 9pm on Friday (October 31)

Related topics:HalifaxMcFly
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice