New bar and nightclub to open in Halifax town centre this week
A new bar and nightclub is set to open its doors on Halloween (Friday).
The new venue is opening up in what was McFly’s on Commercial Street and is called POP Bar & Nightclub.
The venue shared: “We can’t even tell you how excited we are for this one!
“A brand-new chapter, a brand-new vibe — and it all kicks off this Halloween.
“Are you ready, Halifax?!”
POP Bar & Nightclub will be run by the Society Bar Group who has also taken on the running of Maggie’s.
The bar and nightclub will open from 9pm on Friday (October 31)