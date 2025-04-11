New bar in Halifax's Piece Hall looking for 'passionate, energetic, and drink-loving' staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new bar is opening in Halfax’s Piece Hall – and it is recruiting.

The Hop Yard will be a craft beer bar which will host live music.

According to its listing on Indeed, it is looking for “passionate, energetic, and drink-loving individuals” to become bar staff.

"You’ll be the face of our bar—pouring pints, chatting with customers about our ever-changing beer line-up, and keeping the good times flowing,” says the listing.

A bid for a new licence for two units at The Piece Hall has been submitted.