New bar in Halifax's Piece Hall looking for 'passionate, energetic, and drink-loving' staff
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new bar is opening in Halfax’s Piece Hall – and it is recruiting.
The Hop Yard will be a craft beer bar which will host live music.
According to its listing on Indeed, it is looking for “passionate, energetic, and drink-loving individuals” to become bar staff.
"You’ll be the face of our bar—pouring pints, chatting with customers about our ever-changing beer line-up, and keeping the good times flowing,” says the listing.
A bid for a new licence for two units at The Piece Hall has been submitted.