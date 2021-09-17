New bar Three Words in Hebden Bridge, with deli still to come
Two enterprising couples are creating quite the captivating alley in Hebden Bridge.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 2:56 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th September 2021, 2:59 pm
Chris and Nicola Booth, who run the Grilled Cheese Booth, have teamed up with SJ and Nat Clegg, of Todmorden pork farm Porcus, to open bar Three Words to the Grilled Cheese Booth, off Crown Street.
SJ said they are trying to make the bar as welcoming and inclusive as they can.
“Our intention is to provide a good product done well and with passion,” she said. “This is a really friendly and welcoming place to come to.”
And they’re not done yet, with SJ and Nat planning to open deli Saluminista in the same street next month.