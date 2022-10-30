The new bar – run by Vocation Brewery based in Cragg Vale – would combine the now-closed The Alex and The Lantern on Alexandra Street.

An application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for the variation of the current premises licence for the site.

No signage is up yet, but Vocation Brewery is advertising for a general manager for its new Halifax bar on its website.

The new bar is planned for Alexandra Street in Halifax town centre

The firm already has bars in Hebden Bridge, Leeds and Manchester.

It began brewing in 2015 and has grown rapidly to be one of the UK’s leading independent craft breweries.

The brewery sells more than over 10 million pints a year to 40 countries around the world.

Anyone wanting to comment on the application has until November 16 to write or email Calderdale Council’s registration and licensing services manager.